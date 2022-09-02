Ice Prince Zamani Arrested for Assaulting Police Officer

By Vanessa Obioha

The Spokesperson of Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Friday morning tweeted that rapper Ice Prince Zamani was arrested for abducting and assaulting a police officer.

In his post, Hundeyin narrated how the rapper was stopped for driving without license plates by 3am.

“He agreed to be taken to the station. He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him and threatened to throw him in the river.”

The law classifies actions like his as felony under the Criminal Code Act which attracts three-year imprisonment.

Hundeyin said that Ice Prince will be arraigned today.