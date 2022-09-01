Wike Replies Ayu, Says ‘Children’ Will Teach Party Chair Lesson

*Bode George backs Rivers governor’s call for Ayu’s resignation

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) has taken a new dimension as the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and former South-West Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Olabode George have insisted that for peace to reign in the party, the national chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu must relinquish his position for a southerner.

The Rivers governor who had been aggrieved since he lost the presidential ticket of the party to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had called on Ayu to resign, citing the need for geo-political balancing in the allocation of the office of national chairman and the presidential flag of the party between the North and South.

Ayu had recently described those calling on him to resign as children.

Wike who spoke Thursday, at the inauguration of Omerelu internal roads in Ikwerre Local Government Area, performed by Chief Olabode George, former, Deputy National Chairman of PDP, threatened that those the PDP chairman described as children will teach him a lesson.

The Rivers State governor explained that he had expected Senator Ayu, as chairman of the party, to unite all aggrieved members and galvanise them for the 2023 elections without division, so that PDP could clinch electoral victory.

He said instead of doing that, Ayu had shown ingratitude by describing elected governors of States, who supported his quest as party chairman, as children.

“Dr. Ayu said we are children. Yes, the children brought you to be chairman of the party. The children brought you from the gutter and made you chairman. Ayu, you were impeached as Senate president. Ayu, were sacked by Obasanjo in his administration two times. Arrogance cannot take you to anywhere. Now, we have seen that you don’t want the party to win election, we’ll help you.”

The governor emphasised that Senator Ayu abandoned the PDP at one time, moved to another party and therefore cannot have equal stakes with those who had stayed back to rebuild the party.

He also explained that Senator Ayu had, by self volition, promised to relinquish his chairmanship as a northerner if an aspirant from the north eventually emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP. The governor told the PDP national chairman to be a man of honour and keep his promise by relinquishing that position.

He pointed out that if Senator Ayu carries on with his arrogance, the PDP governors he had described as children will make him know that he is a prodigal father.

“A man who is inconsistent and ran away from the party, telling those of us who spent our time, sleepless night to make sure this party does not go down we are children. Now, you have the temerity, the audacity to tell us we are children. We will tell you that you are the prodigal father.”

Governor Wike said, Nigerians are watching the unfolding events and eventually be told how to be more careful with their votes with somebody with such character like Senator Ayu.

“Nigerians have seen how ungrateful some of you can be, and that’s why also Nigerians must be careful. If we give this man power , if we give these people power, are you sure they will also be grateful to Nigerians? As you make your bed, so you will lie on it. I’ve been quiet thinking that we will reconcile. Now that you have brought in arrogance to say you were elected, where did you campaign? Show me where your poster was, anywhere in this state.”

Commenting on the project, governor Wike said he is sure that Omerelu people are better witnesses that his administration had promised to execute development project for them and has fulfilled the promise.

Performing the inauguration of the project, former South-West Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Olabode George, said the issue of the National Chairman of PDP must be addressed before the commencement of the campaign for 2023 general election.

He said it was against the norm and culture of the party for the positions of the Presidential candidate, National Chairman and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees to be occupied by persons from one section of the country.

“Party members from the south are already feeling alienated. PDP is not a private company. So, before we start the presidential campaign at the end of this month, the National Chairman must go to the south. That is what Governor Wike is saying and as a life member of the Board of Trustees of our party, I support this position 100 percent.

“Statutorily, it is the National Chairman who hands over the party’s flag to our presidential candidate. How will party members from the South feel when they see that at all political rallies Southerners have no public political representation.”

George maintained that this constitutes a fundamental flaw and lack of inclusiveness which will be diametrically opposed to the original thinking of the founding fathers of the PDP.

He urged party members to be united in their determination to ensure that the PDP returns to the Presidential villa in Abuja by May 29, 2023.

“But we can only go back to Aso Rock if we are united and not divided. Some people are abusing Governor Wike, he is a trouble shooter. Those abusing him, as an elder and as a father in this party, I am directing them, they must stop immediately.

“Because Governor Wike is only fighting for justice, for equity, for fairness in our party. He is not only a strong pillar in this party, but a mobiliser, a financier and an actualizer.

“Since he joined the PDP, he has not left this party. I am also a founding father of the party and since 1998 I have not left this party.”