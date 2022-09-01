  • Thursday, 1st September, 2022

Transfer: Napoli Insist Osimhen Not for Man Utd

Thursday, 1st September, 2022

Napoli have put an end to speculations that Victor Osimhen could be on his way to Manchester United with Cristiano Ronaldo moving in the opposite direction.

“Cristiano Ronaldo deal? There was absolutely nothing true,” said Napoli Sporting Director Giuntoli.

“We’ve good relationship with Jorge Mendes and nothing else.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano further reported  there is not transfer by Osimhen to Manchester United.

“There will be no movement around Victor Osimhen and Man United before the deadline. Rumours are considered ‘wide of mark’”, Romano confirmed on his verified twitter page as reported by Scorenigeria.com.ng

Ten Hag, Manchester United manager, speaking to Sky Sports earlier today when asked if Ronaldo was still in his plans following the arrival of Antony from Ajax: “Clear of course; what I just said we need quality players, we need more to cover all the games to keep all the consistency going”.

Victor Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, had long shot down the possibility of his player moving to the Premier League.

