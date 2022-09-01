  • Thursday, 1st September, 2022

Neymar, Mbappe on Target as PSG Maintain Unbeaten Start to Ligue 1

Paris St-Germain maintained their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season under new boss Christophe Galtier with a comfortable victory at Toulouse.

The French champions went ahead in the first half through Neymar’s cool finish and Kylian Mbappe doubled the lead in the second period by slotting in.

The assists for both goals were provided by Argentine star Lionel Messi, while Spanish full-back Juan Bernat added a third in injury-time.

PSG travel to Nantes on Saturday.

They begin their quest for a maiden Champions League crown on Tuesday when they host Serie A giants Juventus.

