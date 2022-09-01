Emirates Airlines Restores Lagos Flight Operations

Chinedu Eze



Emirates Airlines has announced that it would restore its flight operations to Lagos from September 11, 2022.

The airline disclosed this in an email it sent to its customers and travel agencies yesterday.

Emirates issued the mail five days after the federal government released the sum of $265 million to foreign airlines in the country to settle outstanding foreign airlines’ trapped funds out of the $464 million owed the airlines in Nigeria, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA),

“We are pleased to inform you that effective from 11th September 2022, we will reinstate operations of our flights,” Emirates said.

“Inbound flights from Dubai to Lagos (EK783) and outbound flights from Lagos to Dubai (EK784) will recommence from Sunday, 11th September 2022.

“Lagos flights after 30th September, 2022 will be advised in due course,” the airline said.

Two weeks ago Emirates had announced that it would be suspending all its flights to and from Nigeria effective September 1.

It had disclosed that it had tried every avenue to address its ongoing challenges in repatriating funds from Nigeria, and had made considerable efforts to initiate dialogue with the relevant authorities for their urgent intervention to help find a viable solution and regrettably there had been no progress.

“We remain keen to serve Nigeria, and our operations provide much needed connectivity for Nigerian travellers, providing access to trade and tourism opportunities to Dubai, and to our broader network of over 130 destinations,” the airline had stated.