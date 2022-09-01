Call to Merge NSCDC with Police Unpatriotic

By Chris Abey

From its humble beginning, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has evolved into an indispensable force to reckon with, garnering critical acclaims for its courageous exploits.

With billions of Naira being lost annually to oil vandals across Nigeria, the crucial role being played by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in curbing this hydra-headed monster is being appreciated more than ever before.

Arguably, there is no better indication of the havoc inflicted on Nigeria social economic development than the fact that in few years past, Nigeria lost billions to oil vandals and government critical infrastructure to vandalism.

Historically, many countries around the world have Civil Defence Organizations dedicated to protecting civilians from attacks and providing rescue services after widespread disasters. In most countries, Civil Defence is a government managed organization.

Early this year, a group known as the Guild of Civil Societties and Media Executives for Equity, Justice, and Transparency in Nigeria (GOCMEJ) rejected a move to merge Civil Defence Corps {NSCDC} and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

In a statement signed by the President, Omoba Aigbebee and the secretary, James Okoronkwo, and made available to newsmen, the group said the repeal and enactment bill was detrimental to the wellbeing of Nigerians,.

The statement titled “Stop the NSCDC (Repeal and Enactment Bill) , Detrimental to Wellbeing of Nigerian Security”, stated thus, ‘the attention of the Guild of Civil Societies and media Executives for Equity, Justice and Transparency in Nigeria {GOCMEJ.

Scrapping or merging the NSCDC is not the solution at the moment when the country is still battling with the issues of insecurity from right, left, centre. By population, according to the national population commission, Nigeria is about 200 million with less than one million security personnel, drawing from Nigeria’s security apparatus, yet, the insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, herdsmen , Boko Haram, etc. are still rearing their ugly heads. However, instead of nursing the scrapping or merging intentions, the government should rather look for a way to further streghten the civil defence in order to re-double their fight to ensure the country has a crime free environment. It is also a fact that, Civil Defence is an international Organization, it won’t portray the Nigeria in good light if Civil Defense is merged

Penultimate weekend, NSCDC nabbed 8 pipeline vandals and ritualists with fresh human heads, therefore, NSCDC has inexorably matured into a civil defence and security force like no other, a force of no mean repute, a force to be reckoned with in its sphere of operations with an enviable track record of performance and industry in every nook and cranny of the nation.

Ironically, what is now known as NSCDC started on a somewhat humble note way back in 1967 as Lagos Civil Defence Committee, LCDC. The federal government was compelled to establish the outifit with a view to sensitizing and protecting the civil populace given that Lagos was then the federal capital city.

I think those calling for scrapping or merging of civil defence should now have a rethink., rather, it requires very high level of resourceful and intellectual professionals to objectively appraise and condemn the apologist who remain inconsistent, unpatriotic and unprofessional in their advocacy. Below is my submission.

1. Achievements of Civil Defence have justified its existence

2. The roles and performances of the Corps are no longer debatable

3 The international Civil Defence Organisation and the existence of the Organization in other countries have debunked sentiment and misconceptions about the corps

Hence, government is required to:

Increase funding of the Corps 2 Empower the Corps more

Ensure further Legislative powers

Manpower development and capacity building.

Ensure additional equipment and necessary logistics Incorporation of the Corps into the Constitution.

Part of the highlights is that instead of talking about merger or scrapping, government should increase funding, manpower, equipment and offices.

However, the former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Rowland Owie has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari not to be stampeded into merging the Nigeria Police and the NSCDC, as being canvassed in some quarters.

He recalled that the earlier discipline, which the federal Road Safety Commision (FRSC), exhibited when it was first established and headed by Prof Wole Soyinka, diminished after the Commision was proposed to be merged with the police, warning that a similar fate may befall the NSCDC, which came into being after the Bill which he sponsored at the Senate was passed and assented to by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo.

My advice to the National Assembly members is that they should not allow their efforts in making civil defence what it has become today through an Act of Parliament to be a waste.

The enemies of the country have started again to call for merger with the police. This is exactly how some Nigerians tried to persuade the then President Olusegun Obasanjo to merge the Road Safety Commission with the Police. What is their problem with the Civil Defence? From birth, efforts were made to make NSCDC a stillbirth. Thanks to members of National Assembly, 1999 to 2003 and former President Obasanjo for ensuring that NSCDC was established. Now, they have started again to call for merger with the police. Why would anyone want a performing NSCDC to be merged with another? I doubt if its existence would hindrance other security agencies’ operation, rather, it will complement, collaborate with and share intelligence for better synergy purposes. Please don’t merge Civil Defence, it provides job for Nigeria teeming youths, aside security operation and intelligence gathering.

NSCDC has come to stay. The laws are very clear, there is no overlapping. The police should face their job and NSCDC face its job. I am also calling on the leadership of the National Assembly not to allow that to happen.

*Chris Abey is an Abuja-based Criminologist