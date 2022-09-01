2023 Election: Group endorses Peter Obi

Folalumi Alaran

An advocacy group under the aegis of National association for concern intent Nigerians educative forum is calling on security agencies to avoid being used as agents of malpractice in the forth coming 2023 general elections.

National chairman of the forum, com. Noah Enesata made the call in abuja recently at a session with newsmen.

Enesata explained that the call became necessary in order to ensure that all hands are on deck to achieve the much desired positive change in the country.

On their choice of candidate for the office of the Nigerian president, the forum says it will be taking the message of credibility and accountability to the grassroots.

He said, “We carried out a survey across the 36 states of this country. This very data, we saw, we analyzed and we discovered that among the presidential candidates, there’s a man among men that we know that can deliver Nigeria from poverty, from the hunger, from the insecurity.

” We have found the man that the youths can be proud of and today, we, therefore solemnly declare our support for his excellency, Peter Obi of the Labour Party. We therefore urge all Nigerians to give their maximum support to these candidates and to ensure his win come 2023.

” At the same time, we want to also urge the Nigerian security agencies that will be taking part in the coming forth presidential election, that they will carry out their responsibility, their duty without fear or favour to ensure we have a free and fair election.” He added.

On his part the Assistant General Secretary of the group Alabi Samuel said that an online survey was carried out in which forms was available to everybody.

He said, ” It was an online survey and we saw that the choice of the people was His Excellency Peter Obi.”

Mr. M. A Agboola the Chairman of the Constitution Committee added that the group have structures in all the 774 local governments of this country and in all the wards, and that every coordinator has been mandated to have foot soldiers.

He said, ” We have foot soldiers in the wards. They are moving from house to house and educating our old ones, our youths, our women, the bus conductors. We are going to ensure that what is being said on social media does not affect them. On that day, you will discover that yes, we indeed have those structures that will come to play.

” The forum pledged to continue its mandate of citizen education and also called on the independent national electoral commission INEC to remain independent indeed as the commission has proven in the ekiti and osun states governorship elections.”