  • Wednesday, 31st August, 2022

Insecurity: Stakeholders Call for Speedy Passage of LG Autonomy Bill

Nigeria | 25 mins ago

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and the Chairmen of Local Government Service Commissions have called for the speedy passage of the local government autonomy bill for effective grassroots development. They said a full autonomy for local governments in Nigeria will help to solve challenges of insecurity and unemployment.

The local government workers made the call at a conference on local government administration in Abuja yesterday.

According to them, financial autonomy at the local government level will enable grassroots mobilisation against insecurity.

“What we are witnessing today, be it harrowing poverty, joblessness, hopelessness, banditry, insurrection, has a deep root in lack of functional local government system,” President of NULGE, Mr. Ambali Olatunji, said.

“Because local government is the foundation of our national development. Once that most important, most strategic, most relevant tier of government is missing in action, you don’t expect a better society.

“Once we have a functional local government, they will be a real service centre.

“Over 60 per cent of the myriad of problems confronting Nigeria would have been attended to. Every security challenges are local; the solution to it is local.”

Local government autonomy is part of the 44 alterations to the nation’s constitution recently passed by the National Assembly and now awaiting approval from the State Houses of Assembly before it is passed on for presidential assent.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.