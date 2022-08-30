Christian Group, NIPR, Journalists, Others Condole  With Wadak over Wife’s Death

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Condolences have continued to pour in from various groups to the family of former Permanent Secretary in the Plateau State Civil Service, Mr. Isaac Wadak, who lost his wife Mrs. Zainab last week.

In a letter signed by its National Chairman and Secretary, Rev. Buba Aliyu and Mr. Nuhu Damina, Fulbe Christian Association of Nigeria, a Fulani group, described the death of Zainab as a tragic loss.

The letter reads in part: “In these moments of grief and bereavement, our deepest sympathy goes to you and the entire family. Cruel destiny has snatched a jewel from us whose absence can never be filled.

Quoting from the Bible that, “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of a saint”, the Fulani Christians said they will not cease to pray to God on behalf of the family for fortitude to bear the loss.

The Plateau State Correspondents’ Chapel, a group that Wadak belonged while he practiced as a journalist, in its condolence letter signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Mr. Gyang Bere and Polycarp Auta, described Zainab as a woman of virtue whose life was dedicated to the service of God and humanity.

Mourning her demise, the Chapel prayed for fortitude for Wadak and family to bear the burden of the huge loss.

On its part, Nigerian Institute of Public Relation (NIPR) described the pains of the loss as unquantifiable.

In a letter of condolences signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Mr. Thomas Bajeh and Mike Igbang, the group expressed great shock and heavy heart, and prayed to God for comfort for the family.

Similarly, the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) expressing grief over the loss in a letter signed by Dame Gladys Olajumoke said, “We just want to let you know that our thoughts are with you and your family. Mere words cannot console you and the children, but we are wishing you and your family the courage and peace during this time of mourning.”