Lawmakers Decry Accountant General’s Failure to Track MDA’s Revenue Records

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has accused the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) of failure to adequately track revenue generated by agencies of government and to keep adequate records of such revenue.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Hon. James Faleke, at the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) interaction with ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) had asked the Director, Federation Account in the office of the AGF to give the committee up-to-date records of revenue remittances by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), but the Director said they needed more time to provide the records.

Addressing the lawmakers, the Acting Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Biu, had said that it remitted over N2 billion to the Federations Account in 2021.

However, the records of the Accountant General provided to the committee read about N1.6 billion.

Faleke, expressing disappointment with the response from the AGF office, said: “Honestly speaking, we are not happy with the Accountant General’s office at all. Your data is what we thought we could rely on to do our job. The agencies are here, ready to make their presentation. I don’t have the records to compare with.

“You don’t have the records and you are telling me that receipts are issued to various offices across the country. It should be automated. Please, if you have issues, anything, let us know. We are here to help you, help ourselves as Nigerians. You heard the presentation from the Minister of Finance, N11.3 trillion deficit.

“So, if we are able to get our revenue from the agencies, the deficit will reduce. We have so many agencies that you ought to be taking the money automatically, online. We can’t continue with this because the Accountant General is unable to provide us with requirements. You issued them receipts which could be fake anyway. How can you still be writing treasury receipt by hand at this time and age? It is very disappointing. We have other work to do and we are supposed to finish the work before the presentation of budget which is coming up in September or early October.”

Contributing, a member, Hon. Sada Soli, expressed concern over the attitude of the staff of the Office of the Accountant General, accusing them of always trying to frustrate the efforts of the National Assembly in tracking government revenue.

He said: “The explanations that they continuously give to the parliament whenever we bring government agencies that generate revenue to run this country, they will come up saying they will go and reconcile. Mr. Chairman, you and I know, we are on one committee with you. We talked to the Accountant General. No wonder he’s in trouble.

“You are the chairman, he couldn’t sufficiently answer some of our interrogations. We have a country that is struggling with debts. Yet, we have some institutions with professionals, well educated people in the Accountant General’s office who are not able to track our revenue. It is in the same office that IPPIS is compromised.”

Ruling, Faleke directed the Accountant General to furnish the committee with details of all remittances from the agencies by August 30th to allow the committee conclude its work.