Unilorin Oust UAM Tillers, Progress into HiFL Q’final

*ATBU beat KASU on aggregate to qualify

Former Champions, UAM Tillers, have been ousted from the 2022 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) after losing out on a 2-3 aggregate in the second leg match of the Round of 16 played in Ilorin.

The HiFL, in its fourth active season, is organised by PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing is supported by StanbicIBTC, Bold, LIRS and Indomie.

UAM Tillers were held to a 2-2 draw by the NUGA Games defending champions, Unilorin Warriors in a keenly contested game. The Tillers lost 0 – 1 in the first leg at Makurdi.

Assistant Coach of the Unilorin Warriors, Abdulraheem Abdulhafiz expressed satisfaction with the performance of his team and espoused their hard work and positive spirit. He also praised the school management for their immense support.

John Aogo of the Tillers put the visitors in the lead in the 16th minute before Unite Amadu netted the second in 39th minute to strengthen the lead. However, the Warriors fought back gallantly through Mujib Jamiu in the 47th minute and Ogunbenro Mustapha in the 62nd minute. The Tillers then needed two goals but they could not as the Warriors put up a solid defence. The goal keeper of the Tillers, Jacob Tergema received the Stanbic IBTC Man of the Match (MOTM) for his heroics against the ever pressing strikers of the Warriors.

In other games, ATBU Bravehearts of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University lost at home to KASU Crocs from Kaduna State University by 2-3.

However, the Bravehearts qualified 4-3 on aggregate having won the first leg by 2-0 in Kaduna.

The Rivers-based Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Minders also crashed out of the HiFL after a 4-2 loss on penalties to DELSU Titans in Port Harcourt. This was after both teams were levelled in a five-all draw on aggregate.