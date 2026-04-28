Alleged Illegal Detention in Kogi Sparks Opposition Outrage

. NDC demands the immediate release of activist

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned what it described as the unlawful arrest and continued detention of one Faruk Ozigi Onimisi in Kogi State, alleging a growing pattern of repression against opposition figures in the state and warning of imminent legal and international action.

In a statement issued in Abuja by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Abdulmumin Ohiare Abdulsalam, the party claimed that Onimisi, a recent defector from the All Progressives Congress (APC), was “abducted in a commando-style operation” from his residence in Kubwa, Abuja, and transferred to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

According to the NDC, the activist is currently being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigerian Police Force without access to his family, legal representation, or formal charges, a situation it said constitutes a violation of his fundamental human rights.

The party further alleged that Onimisi was arrested over plans to organise a civic protest against the Kogi State Government, describing the move as a “familiar pretext” used to clamp down on dissenting voices.

It also accused authorities of subjecting the detainee to inhumane conditions, including solitary confinement, though these claims could not be independently verified as of press time.

The NDC demanded his immediate release or that he be promptly charged in court if any offence had been committed.

“The continued detention of Mr. Onimisi without due process is unacceptable and unconstitutional,” the statement said, adding that the party would not hesitate to pursue legal redress.

The opposition party warned that persistent harassment of its members, particularly in Kogi Central, could trigger a broader legal confrontation involving both the state government and security agencies.

It also issued a caution to the administration of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, urging it to desist from what it termed “undemocratic practices,” or risk escalation to regional and international judicial bodies, including the ECOWAS Court and the International Criminal Court.

Reaffirming its commitment to peaceful political engagement, the NDC called on its supporters across Kogi State to remain calm and law-abiding while the party’s leadership weighs further action.

Efforts to obtain an official response from the Kogi State Government and the police authorities were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.