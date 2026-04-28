BIC Opens Entries for 7th Art Master Africa Contest, Offers $2,000 Prize, Global Exposure

Funmi Ogundare

Submissions have opened for the seventh edition of BIC’s flagship Art Master Africa competition, designed to expand opportunities for young creatives across the continent to gain international recognition and economic empowerment.

The competition, which offers prizes of up to $2,000 alongside mentorship and global exposure, invites artists to interpret the theme, ‘Tomorrow in Your Hands’, using only the BIC Cristal ballpoint pen.

Entries are open from April 21 to July 20, 2026, with winners to be announced later in the year.

Speaking on the launch, the Marketing Director for the Middle East and Africa, Gregory Alibaux, noted that the competition continues to provide a platform for young artists to express themselves and gain global visibility.

“In its seventh edition, Art Master Africa continues to empower young artists and encourage them to express themselves through creativity. There is magic in using a simple everyday tool to create a beautiful work of art.

“We are committed to nurturing talent and providing a platform where creatives can cross borders and showcase the power of self-expression,” he said.

Selected participants, he added, will have their works showcased on international platforms, including the Art Master Africa Metaverse gallery, while the winning artwork will be acquired into the BIC art collection.

Alibaux explained that since its inception in 2017, the bi-annual competition has evolved into one of Africa’s most recognised creative platforms.

“The 2024 edition attracted more than 6,000 submissions from 2,500 artists across 52 countries, which reflected the increasing global demand for African artistic talent,” the marketing director said.

The competition, he said, has also contributed to the rise of several artists, including Nigerian hyperrealism specialist, Oscar Ukonu, who has gained international recognition for his detailed portrait works.

“Ukonu returns this year as a judge, marking his second time in that role and highlighting the platform’s role in nurturing talent into industry leaders,” Alibaux said.

He described Art Master Africa as part of BIC’s broader commitment to education and creativity, promoting learning beyond traditional settings through self-expression and innovation.

Alibaux stated that the initiative aligns with other platforms such as the virtual BIC Art Collection Museum, which features over 250 artworks from global artists, and BIC Create, a hub designed to connect and inspire creatives.

As entries open, artists across Africa are encouraged to submit original works that reflect personal stories, cultural identity and forward-looking ideas at Art Master Africa website.