Sule Seeks Increased Dangote Investments in Nasarawa

Sunday Ehigiator

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has called on the Dangote Group to expand its investment footprint in the state by tapping into its vast mineral resources.

The governor appealed for the opening of the 3rd edition of the Nasarawa Trade Fair and Exhibition (NASTFE), where he was represented by the Director of Trade in the state Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment, Dr. Ahmed Agbo II.

He noted that the state already enjoys a strong working relationship with the conglomerate, but stressed the need for deeper collaboration to unlock further economic potential.

Sule said Nasarawa State is endowed with a wide range of mineral resources capable of supporting large-scale industrial ventures, adding that increased investment by the Dangote Group would accelerate economic growth and industrialisation in the state.

He commended the company’s track record in job creation, and expressed optimism that its Vision 2030 target of $100 billion in investments would boost not only small businesses but also the broader Nigerian economy.

The Dangote Group is the major sponsor of the trade fair with the theme: ‘Unlocking Industrial Synergy: Deepening the Value Chain and Driving Inclusive Growth in Nasarawa State’.

The state hosts the company’s Nasarawa Sugar Company Limited (NSCL), a backward integration project in the sugar sub-sector, which is expected to become one of the largest sugar investments in Africa upon completion.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI) has said the Dangote Group’s Vision 2030 initiative would significantly support the growth of small and medium-scale enterprises across the country.

The Chairman of NASSI, Nasarawa State chapter, Nidan Sambo Manasseh, who spoke on the sidelines of the event, described the company’s achievements as a model for small and micro businesses.

He disclosed that NASSI was partnering the Dangote Group to scale up small businesses in line with the Vision 2030 agenda, noting that the initiative would have a far-reaching impact on economic activities across Africa.

“Our strategy is to align local enterprise development with large-scale industrial systems in line with the Trade Fair’s theme,” he said.

Manasseh added that through its Empowerment Skill Acquisition Programme (ESAP), thousands of youths in Nasarawa State have already benefited from training initiatives.

Also speaking, the Regional Director and Senior Adviser to the President of the Dangote Group, Mrs. Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, said the trade fair offers a strategic platform for the company to engage stakeholders and Nigerians seeking business opportunities with the organisation.