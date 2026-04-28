Troops Rescue Kidnap Victim, Regain N8m Ransom, Plateau Fresh Attacks Claim Lives

, Police free 17 persons out of abducted in Kogi

Yemi Kosoko in Jos and Ibrahim Oyewale in Kogi

Security operations across Plateau State intensified over the weekend, with troops rescuing kidnapped victims, recovering ransom payments, arresting suspected kidnappers, and responding to a deadly attack that claimed the lives of a pastor and his family.

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace deployed in Sector 9, Shendam, successfully rescued a kidnapped woman and recovered the N8 million ransom earlier paid by her family.

The operation, conducted on Saturday, April 25, 2026, followed days of intelligence gathering after the victim was abducted from Bauna community in Shendam Local Government Area on 19 April.

According to military sources, the breakthrough came after the arrest and interrogation of a suspect, who confessed to participating in the abduction.

His disclosure led troops to Pandam forest in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area, where the victim was found and safely rescued.

The recovered ransom was returned to the family after the victim underwent medical evaluation at the General Hospital, Shendam.

Troops have since launched further exploitation operations across Shendam and Qua’an Pan to track down other members of the kidnapping syndicate.

The Executive Chairman of Qua’an Pan Local Government Council, Hon. Dr. Christopher Audu Manship, also confirmed the arrests of the suspects in a statement issued by his media aide, Danaan Cletus Sylvanus.

Manship, who paraded the suspects and presented the recovered ransom, reiterated his administration’s zero tolerance for criminality.

“We will not allow criminals to operate in Qua’an Pan or use this local government as a hiding place after committing crimes in neighbouring councils or states,” he said.

Security operatives also rescued another victim, Mrs. Gambo Bello, who was abducted in Padama, Lafia East LGA of Nasarawa State and taken to the Pandam Game Reserve.

She recounted spending over a week in captivity before operatives stormed the hideout, prompting the kidnappers to flee after an exchange of gunfire.

Meanwhile, Kogi State Police command has disclosed that the operatives of the command have rescued 17 kidnapped victims out of the 26 persons abducted by the unknown gunmen.

In a statement by the Command’s Public Relation Officer, ASP Saliu Afusat, it noted that the gunmen had abducted no fewer that 26 persons at Daarul Kitab School, an Islamic institution with an attached orphanage home, located at Zariagi along NNPC Road, Kabba Junction, Lokoja, in an isolated area of the State capital.

“The incident of abduction that occurred on 26th April, 2026, at about 2345hrs at Daarul Kitab School, an Islamic institution with an attached orphanage home, located at Zariagi along NNPC Road, Kabba Junction, Lokoja, in an isolated area.

“Available information indicates that unknown gunmen invaded the premises and abducted a total of twenty-six (26) persons, comprising twenty-four (24) pupils/students and two (2) wives of the proprietor, Mallam Mohammed Tanko Tajudeen, to an unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of ‘B’ Division Lokoja swiftly mobilized a joint team of security operatives and proceeded to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

“The operatives immediately mapped out strategies and commenced coordinated rescue operations. Through these efforts, seventeen (17) of the abducted pupils/students have been successfully rescued

“Rescue operations are ongoing by joint security operatives comprising the Police, Military, and other security agencies, with concerted efforts being intensified to secure the safe release of the remaining nine (9) victims, consisting of seven (7) pupils and the two (2) wives of the proprietor,” statement stressed.

Meanwhile the Kogi State government in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, stated that that 15 pupils had been rescued following the intervention of security agencies, while efforts were ongoing to secure the release of the remaining victims.