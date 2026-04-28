Nigerian Navy, Spain, US, France, Others Partner  to Tackle Sea Piracy

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Navy on Sunday flagged off the 2026 Exercise Obangame Express, a multinational maritime security operation involving countries in West and Central Africa.

The exercise, conducted under the auspices of the United States, was inaugurated at the Naval Jetty, Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne, Rivers State, by the Chief of Naval Operations, Rear Admiral Patrick Effah, on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas.

Abbas described Obangame Express as an annual multinational exercise aimed at enhancing coordination in maritime security efforts across the Gulf of Guinea.

He noted that the operation is designed to strengthen regional security, improve information sharing, enhance tactical capabilities, and combat piracy, sea robbery, trafficking, oil theft and other illegal activities at sea.

He stated that Nigeria, which has the largest navy in the region, is participating with 10 naval ships, two helicopters and several special boats.

Abbas disclosed that ships from Spain, Denmark, France, the United States and other countries are also operating in the Gulf in friendly exercises meant to create good business environment in the region.

According to him, the exercise will further deepen diplomatic ties and naval cooperation among participating nations, while promoting a secure maritime environment necessary for economic growth in the Gulf of Guinea.

The naval chief added that previous editions of the exercise have yielded significant results, including Nigeria’s removal from the list of piracy-prone countries in 2022.

He charged participating officers and personnel to maintain professionalism, discipline and dedication throughout the exercise.

Abbas expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, for his continued support, and commended the Flag Officers Commanding the Eastern and Central Naval Commands, the units and the participating units, commanders and personnel for their roles in the exercise.

The CNS said: “The success of an exercise of this magnitude is underpinned by meticulous planning, robust logistics and unwavering commitment.

“I therefore, wish to extend my appreciation to the Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu for his steadfast support to the armed forces and the Nigerian Navy.”

Also speaking, the Flag Officer Commanding the Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Chiedozie Okehie, said the exercise is designed to strengthen regional cooperation and enhance maritime awareness.

He said: “It involves the vital platform for fostering information sharing, improved collaboration and building efficiency to counter a wide range of maritime threats including piracy, sea robbery, illegal fishing, crude oil theft, smuggling and other forms of international organised crime within the Gulf of Guinea.”

Okehie added: “This year’s exercise is relevant because it comes at a time when the Gulf of Guinea is witnessing a new attention as a critical maritime corridor for energy security, international trade and stability.

“For Nigeria, our maritime environment remains central to national security,” he said. “And provides a timely opportunity to reinforce renewed efforts to secure our efforts to protect critical infrastructure and counter crude oil theft and other maritime crimes.”

Speaking with journalists after the ceremony, Rear Admiral Effah warned criminal elements operating in the maritime domain to desist, stressing that naval personnel involved in the exercise are fully prepared to respond decisively to any unlawful activities at sea.