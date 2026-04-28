Bandits Kill 11, Injure Two in Katsina Village Attack

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Suspected bandits have killed 11 people and injured two others in an attack on Gurbi Village in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

In a statement issued yesterday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, the incident occurred at about 2:40 p.m. last Sunday when armed assailants stormed the village and opened fire on residents.

The statement added that the state Commissioner of Police, Ali Umar Fage, has deployed additional tactical teams to the affected community to prevent further attacks by the hoodlums who fled.

It also quoted the state commissioner of police as directing intensified intelligence-led patrols and closer collaboration with other security agencies and community stakeholders.

The statement called on members of the public to remain calm and provide useful information to aid ongoing investigations to arrest and prosecute the suspected bandits.

It read: “The Katsina State Police Command regrets to inform the public of a bandits’ attack on Gurbi Village, Kankara LGA, Katsina State, which occurred at about 2:40 p.m. on April 26, 2026.

“Suspected bandits attacked the village and fatally shot 11 persons, while two others sustained varying degrees of injury before the arrival of security agencies.

“On receiving the distress call, a joint security team comprising the police, military, and other sister security agencies, led by the DPO, promptly mobilised to the scene. The assailants fled on sighting the advancing security forces.”

While noting that normalcy has since been restored to the community, the statement said the injured victims were evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

It added that the bodies of the deceased have been released to their families for burial in line with Islamic rites.