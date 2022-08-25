Hero Launches 10th Anniversary Campaign to Reward Consumers

Kayode Tokede

O’Mpa, as Hero Lager is fondly called, especially in the South-East, launched the “Ka Anyi Wa Oji” campaign to celebrate its teeming loyal consumers who have patronized the premium brand for the past 10 years.

As part of the consumer celebration, Hero Lager a product of International Breweries, a proud part of the world’s biggest brewer, AB InBev, unveiled O’Mpa Kola, the largest kola in the world, and will be engaging in a series of consumer reward activities that will cause the brand to visit consumers in various cities across Nigeria.

The Hero Lager 10th Anniversary was used to launch the “Ka Anyi Wa Oji” campaign which means “let’s break kola”.

The launch of the campaign and unveiling of the O’Mpa kola nut took place amidst a large crowd of Hero Lager consumers who converged at the International Breweries Plc (IBPLC) Onitsha Plant. The cultural unveiling of the giant O’Mpa Kola which revealed a large bottle of Hero lager was done by representatives of the Obi of Onitsha: Chief Samuel Okechukwu Chukwudebe and Chief John Abutu.

Speaking on the brand’s impact on consumers over the years, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, said “Hero Lager is a deeply cultural and altruistic brand. For 10 years, Hero Lager has been at the forefront of recognizing and rewarding its consumers who are passionate about working hard and leaving a legacy. Hero Lager is saying let’s break kola. We are here on behalf of the brand to celebrate its 10th Anniversary, a big milestone. Ten years ago, a Hero Lager was born and has now grown to become the pride of the east, the people’s HERO and we are so thankful to our consumers all over Nigeria.”

Nollywood legend, known as “Osuofia”, said “Hero Lager has done a lot of amazing and impactful campaigns Igba Boi, Nwanne Connect, Echefula among others.

“As an influencer before promoting any product, I must test it to experience the quality. For Hero Lager, I find it near perfect, I am the brand ambassador of the brand because I endorse quality. I want consumers to keep patronizing Hero Lager so that the brand can do more for the consumers.”