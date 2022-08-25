Benue Volunteer Guards Apprehend Five Cameroonian Separatist Gunmen





George Okoh in Makurdi

Men of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards have apprehended five Ambazonian fighters believed to have link with Boko Haram in Jato Aka, Kwande Local Government Area.

The suspects are aged between 25 and 42 years old.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba (Rtd) who disclosed this to newsmen, named the suspects as Stanley Vincent, David Ajong, Ronado Njeke, Nelson Emmanuel Ngum and Tabel Samuel Obem.

Hemba said the five gunmen who were also believed to be fighting the Republic of Cameroon for many years were picked up at Jato Aka Round About, near Dzoho Aondofa drinking joint.

He disclosed that items suspected to be chemical weapons, military uniforms, charms and undisclosed number of ammunition were recovered from the suspects at their hideout at Agogo Hotel, Jato Aka where they had stayed for about six months.

The Security Adviser said one of the suspects, Stanley Vincent had disguised as a personnel of the Nigerian Army serving at Ojo Military cantonment, Lagos State, without any form of identity, a development that triggered suspicion against them.

Hemba who also linked criminal activities in Kwande Local Government such as armed robbery and kidnapping in the last six months to the suspects, saying they have been handed over to the Police Division in Adikpo.