Dessers, Okereke Crash with Cremonese as Roma Claim Maximum Points

Nigerian internationals Cyriel Dessers and David Okereke were in action yesterday as Jose Mourinho’s Roma picked all three  Serie A points  in their 1-0 win at home in Rome.

The defeat  was the second for newly promoted Cremonese in their opening two games in the Italian topflight.

It was really heartbreaking for the Nigerian duo who had hoped to grab at least a point on the road. Okereke was substituted by Frank Tsadjout after 78 minutes while Dessers played all 90 minutes.

The former Genk striker went close on three occasions in giving Cremonese the lead but was unlucky to miss the target.

He attempted an acrobatic effort in the 36th minute but saw his chance miss the far corner.

In the 47th minute Dessers hit a first-time strike which unfortunately hit the cross bar.

And on the hour mark, he attempted another overhead kick which was not far off.

And in the 65th minute Roma broke the deadlock as former Manchester United defender, Chris Smalling headed in at the back post from a corner.

The win took Roma to third on six points after two league games played while Cremonese are 18th in the league table.

