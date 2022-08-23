  • Tuesday, 23rd August, 2022

Buhari Hails Nigerian Student, Alumona, for Being First African to Win AFS Award in US

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed Nigerian student, Noel Ifeanyi Alumona, who won the 2022 AFS Award for Young Global Citizens and became the first African to win the prize since its inception in 1914.

The award was presented to the Nigerian student during the International Youth Day organised by the United Nations Global Communications Department, the AFS Intercultural Programs and The Youth Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The president in a statement yesterday by his

Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, noted the responsiveness, kindness and sacrificial spirit of the Nigerian student, who is studying Special Education in Vanderbilt University, United States, and has already established foundations to cater for the needs of physically challenged, vulnerable and less privileged.

He extolled Alumona for his outstanding character and dedication to helping others, particularly for attracting global spotlight to Nigeria, in recognition of his vigorous campaign to end violence against women and girls through proper orientation of boys on responsible behaviour.

Buhari affirmed that the student, who is an Obama Foundation Fellow, United States Institute of Peace Fellow, and United Nations Youth Assembly Delegate, was on the right side of history, channelling his energy to encouraging and supporting others, and creating a framework for charity.

The president prayed that the Almighty God will continue to lead, guide and grant Alumona wisdom to serve his country and humanity.

