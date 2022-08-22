Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Impregnating Daughter

James Sowole in Abeokuta



Men of the Ogun State Police Command, have arrested a 49-year-old man, Mr. Amoda Bola, for allegedly impregnating his 14-year-old daughter.

The man, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested sequel to a complaints lodged by the victim.

Oyeyemi said: “The suspect, a resident of Idi Oro Street, Ode Remo, was arrested following a complaint received from the victim, who reported at Ode Remo Divisional Headquarters that her father with whom she has been living with for some years now have been having carnal knowledge of her.

“She stated further that her father has also been inviting men to the house to have sex with her after which the men will pay him money.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Ode Remo, Mr. Olayemi Fasogbon, detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who first denied the allegations later confessed when the victim confronted him. His confession led to the arrest of five others who have slept with the victim at different times on the invitation of the father.

“The other suspects are: Ahmed Ogunkoya, 30 years; Muyiwa Adeoye, 48 years; David Sunday Solaja, 69 years; Emmanuel Olusanya, 50 years; and Joshua Olaniran, 50

years.

“All the suspects have confessed having carnal knowledge of the 14 years old girl and paid money to the father.

“The victim, whose mother separated from her father years back and has been living with the father, was practically turned to a prostitute by her father.

“She has been taken to state hospital, Isara Remo where it was confirmed that she is pregnant.

“The victim has insisted that it was her father who is responsible for the pregnancy been the only person who slept with her within the period she got pregnant.”

The PPRO said that the State Commissioner of Police, CP. Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti humans trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.