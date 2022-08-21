Nigeria Safe for FDIs, Runsewe Tells Diplomatic Community

Charles Ajunwa



The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has assured the diplomatic community that Nigeria is safe for foreign direct investments (FDIs).

Runsewe gave the assurance yesterday during the 15th International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo organised by NCAC held at Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Abuja.

At the exhibition, NCAC’s director-general described the negative stories about Nigeria as “fake news.”

Runsewe, also the President, World Crafts Council (Africa Region), commended the diplomatic community in Nigeria for their participation at this 15th INAC Expo which over 20 countries, eight states and Federal Capital Territory had exhibition stands.

“This platform is to celebrate the democracy of Nigeria. We want to make a big statement to the diplomatic community that Nigeria is safe for investments. All the negative stories about Nigeria are fake news.

“I thank the over 40 ambassadors and diplomatic community for honouring us with their presence. INAC is a platform that unites the whole world. We promise to make bigger and better next year.”

The Ambassador of Cuba to Nigeria, Clara M. Pulido-Escandell, described NCAC boss, Runsewe, as a good ambassador of Nigeria promoting her arts and crafts globally.

Pulido-Escandell, who said she was proud of her African ancestry, said “I’m proud of our common history and culture. And, please, permit me to say that Otunba Runsewe is not a cultural ambassador but doctor of the soul. He has been able to unite the diplomatic community through culture.”

Awards in different categories were presented winners from countries, states, organisations and individuals.