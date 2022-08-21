Keeping Guard over Nasarawa

On the heels of the insecurity across Nigeria, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State is keeping guard in order to contain any threat that may befall the state, reports Igbawase Ukumba

The recent attack on Kuje Maximum Custodial Centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where over 800 inmates escaped, and the attack on the Nigerian Army Guards Brigade patrol team on routine surveillance within the FCT by suspected Boko Haram sect, have definitely put Nasarawa State on high security alert. The arrest of some of the Kuje jailbreak escapees in the state also compounded the situation.

Disturbed by the deteriorating security situation in the state in the recent times, the government of Nasarawa State had ordered the immediate closure of both public and private schools indefinitely, as a proactive step to safeguard the lives of students across the state. The decision to order the closure of schools was part of the resolution arrived at during an expanded state executive council meeting which took place in the Government House, Lafia.

Briefing journalists shortly after the council meeting, the state Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Fatu Jimaita Sabo, said having considered and reviewed the current situation in the country, especially regarding the security threats in the FCT, the state government decided to close both public and private schools in the state with immediate effect.

Hajiya Sabo said the schools closure has become necessary considering the proximity of the state to the FCT, as well as the resolve of the government to ensure that schools in Nasarawa State operate within a safe environment.

She, however, explained that the directives excluded the exit classes that were already writing their final examinations, especially in secondary schools. Sabo, therefore, appealed to parents not to panic as the decision was taken as a proactive step to safeguard the lives of both pupils and students across the state.

Governor Sule had, barely two days after ordering the closure of schools in the state, convened an emergency security council meeting with a view to reviewing the security situation in the state and taking appropriate actions to safeguard citizens of the state.

It was against this scenario that in his opening remarks at the emergency state security meeting, the governor said that the essence of the meeting was to take proactive measures considering the security situation in the country. Sule further raised the alarm during the emergency meeting that there were movements of suspected bandits who were fleeing from Niger, Zamfara, Kebbi and Kaduna states in the state.

The governor specifically pointed to large movements of these fleeing bandits as been identified in Rugan Juli and Rugan Madaki, both in Karu Local Government Area, as well as in Wamba and Toto Local Government Areas. He confirmed that security reports indicated that following the influx of these suspected bandits, there has been noticeable increase in cases of kidnapping within the last two months in the state.

Perhaps based on this development, and coupled with the ongoing efforts of his administration to contain the invasion of those terrorists into Nasarawa State that it became necessary for the governor to convene an emergency security meeting of the state, with a view to renewing strategies to confront the challenges.

Sule, therefore, used the opportunity of the emergency security meeting to shed more light on why the state government decided to order for the closure of schools. He added that the decision followed the outcome of an earlier meeting with some security chiefs, following the movements of suspected bandits across the state.

He said: “The decision to shut down schools, except those writing their final NECO examination, was to forestall any eventualities. However, arrangements have been put in place to beef up security where students are still writing examinations.”

Shortly after the meeting, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adesina Soyemi and the Etsu Karu, HRH Luka Panya Baba, took time to brief journalists on the outcome of the emergency security meeting.

According to CP Soyemi, following the increase in cases of kidnapping in recent times across the state, the security council has decided that securitymen should endeavour to increase their patrols and raids so that all those bad people would be brought to book. The state police commissioner noted that the council also urged all good people of Nasarawa State to work together so that suspected bandits would not be allowed to take up residence in the state to cause problem.

CP Soyemi added: “The council resolved that any information gathered should be immediately transmitted to necessary security agencies. The council equally acknowledged the work of traditional rulers and thanked them for the good thing they have been doing.”

On his part, the Etsu Karu, HRH Luka Panya Baba, said the security council has reviewed the crucial role played by traditional leaders in the state towards ensuring that security was adequately sustained.

“We have discussed and traditional leaders have pledged to use all the available arsenals in our various localities; using our local vigilante groups and traditional hunters to see how we can gather useful information for onward transmission to the various security agencies so that appropriate action will be taken,” the Etsu Karu maintained.

In order to boost the efforts of the state security council at tackling the invasion of the state by terrorists in recent times, the authorities of Lafia Municipal Area Council have restricted activities of commercial motorcycles in the locality to between 8pm – 6am.

Chairman of the municipal council, Amínu Muazu Maifata, disclosed at an emergency security meeting of the municipal council in Lafia.

“The meeting also agreed that all activities of tricycles in the metropolis are to begin at 6am and terminate at 10pm, until the security challenges in the state improve. The restrictions are also aimed at checkmating any unforseen security menace in the metropolis,” he explained.

In the same vein, the authorities of Karu Local Government Area of the state have equally imposed a curfew in the council area to checkmate the security threat on Nasarawa State. Council chairman, Mr. James Thomas, gave orders for imposition of the curfew as contained in a statement signed by Mr. Danbaba Magaji, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the chairman on Media and Publicity and made available to journalists in Karu.

According to Magaji, the curfew is expected to take effect on Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 10pm to 6am till further notice.

“It has become imperative for us to take a holistic approach to curb or checkmate the security threat in our area, even though we are enjoying relative peace in Karu LGA. But we must work tirelessly and take all security measures to ensure we live in peace, considering our proximity to Abuja and criminals are using that as an option to take advantage.”

Magaji revealed that the curfew would restrict all movement of vehicles, closure of all cinemas, bars and joints, and all other activities in Karu LGA.