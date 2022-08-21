Jang Asks Atiku to Reconcile with Wike

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A former Plateau State Governor, Senator Jonah Jang yesterday asked the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to guarantee the victory of the main opposition party in 2023.

Jang, currently representing Plateau North in the Senate, described as massive and unprecedented the infrastructure development projects, which Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike had implemented in seven years.

He made the appeal yesterday at the unveiling of the construction of inner roads in Omagwa, urging the former vice president to close ranks with the governor of Rivers State.

At the inauguration yesterday, the former Plateau governor commended Wike for contesting the presidential primaries of the PDP and his unflinching support for the party since 2015.

He therefore urged the presidential candidate of the PDP “to close ranks with governor Wike’s formidable supporters in order to guarantee the electoral victory of the party in the 2023 general elections.

“I want to call on our presidential candidate to close ranks with all members, particularly members of your (Wike) group of which I’m proudly one. Doing this will guarantee victory in 2023 general elections.

“These men and women, as I have said, worked hard to build this party and they cannot just wished away overnight. We need to come together, settle our differences by recognising that you need each and every one of us for you to win the general election.”

Speaking on diverse national issues, Jang lamented the mismanagement of the national economy under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Even in the twilight of his administration, according to him, Wike has continued to keep faith with Rivers people by commissioning and flagging off new projects.

He said: “At this point, in our nationhood, Nigeria is down with inflation that rates over 19.64 percent. Foreign reserves are dwindling by the day, and external debts are at high time. We have no infrastructure to show for it.

“There is no commensurate economic growth. But here we are, on August 20 in the Peoples Democratic Party administration in River State, celebrating good governance in the twilight of this administration.”