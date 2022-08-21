Army Explains Voluntary Retirement of 243 Personnel

* Says new equipment, prompt payment of allowances turned the tide against insurgents

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Army yesterday justified the recent voluntary retirement of 243 army personnel from service.

It said the disengagement of the affected personnel was routine and in tandem with the policy of discharge and retirement of personnel even as the massive injection of equipment and prompt payment of allowances turned the tide against insurgents in the North-east.



It said in a statement that contrary to reports that the development was occasioned by alleged corruption, low morale and battle fatigue, the policy provided its personnel with the opportunity to apply for voluntary discharge when they deemed fit and meet the terms and conditions as stipulated in the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service soldiers/ratings/airmen (Revised) 2017.



“The allegation that soldiers of the Nigerian Army (NA) are proceeding on voluntary retirement due to alleged corruption, poor service conditions and low morale as recently is nothing but a concoction of the imagination of the unrepentant enemies of the nation and mischief makers and should be outrightly discountenanced by the public.



“The subjective and unethical report is a distraction and another failed attempt at dampening the morale and fighting will of the loyal, dedicated and patriotic fighting force of the Nigerian Army.

The statement, signed by Army’s Spokesman, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu stated that the Nigerian Army was not “conscript and that recruitment into the NA is voluntary with an extant policy on discharge and retirement of soldiers and officers, respectively, like other organisations. This provides its personnel with the opportunity to apply for voluntary discharge when they deem fit and meet the terms and conditions as stipulated in the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service soldiers/ratings/airmen (Revised) 2017.



“It is thus the inalienable right of every personnel to voluntarily or on medical grounds apply for discharge if they meet the terms. It is therefore not an aberration that the COAS granted approval for 91 NA/32/4792 WO Ndagana Ishiaku and 242 others to voluntarily discharge from the NA, as being unprofessionally manipulated by some people”.



The statement said such contention was targeted at deflating the high morale of troops by downplaying recent critical interventions by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, on troops’ welfare, which include car loans, housing loans, extensive construction of new accommodation, a massive renovation of old and dilapidated accommodation, the building of befitting residences and issuing of vehicles to Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSM), scholarship awards to children and wards of fallen heroes and other unique interventions in the theatres of operation to sustain the heightening morale of troops.



“These interventions account for troops’ game-changing onslaught in the North-east.

It must also be mentioned that the quantum of equipment that has been injected into the theatres and prompt payment of operational allowances have all turned the tide against the insurgents.



“Also worthy of note is the welfare flight for troops, which has significantly reduced the burden of troops travelling in and out of the theatres, in addition to huge commitment on the medical needs of wounded-in-action soldiers and the barracks communities”, he said. The Army noted the fact that troops were now being regularly and consciously rotated from the frontline, hence, issues of overstay and battle fatigue were gradually being overcome.

He said some of the recently discharged soldiers were beneficiaries of “these giant strides”.



“The COAS once again congratulates the discharging personnel for their gallantry, patriotism, loyalty and courage while in service and wishes them the very best as they successfully exit active service from the Nigerian Army.

The statement said the army chief also reiterated his avowed determination to continue to have a direct impact on the welfare and wellbeing of both serving and retired personnel.

“He is also assuring the retirees that soon, their various commanders would organise a farewell luncheon in their honour, as it is the practice in the NA since Gen Yahaya took over command”, he said.