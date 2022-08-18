Busha is Helping Nigerians Understand Web3 and its Possibilities



Ugo Aliogo

According to Business Insider, web3 is the new iteration of the World Wide Web that hosts decentralized apps on Blockchain technology. The web3 space has started taking over the whole crypto ecosystem and while it hasn’t been fully launched into its entirety, major steps have been taken into its actualization and millions made so far from it worldwide.

While web3 is also gaining traction in the Nigerian clime, for most people, their first point of contact with web3 is via cryptocurrency trading, a service on which Nigerian fintech startup, Busha was built. And this is why they have taken the initiative to provide guidance on the right path so they do not fall behind.

Web3 was created by computer scientist and co-Ethereum creator, Gavin Wood who has an idealistic approach and believes this is the new future. He garnered attention when he hypothesized that individuals can know and control everything that happens with their data without having to put their trust in any government or organization. Giving you the autonomy of will to place all your data in your crypto wallet.

Busha is prioritizing users’ privacy and direct ownership of data; which are the core attributes of web3. According to the co-founders, Micheal Adeyeri and Moyo Sodipo, they reinstated that “we seek to create a crypto-driven economy where there is fairness, transparency and access.”

As an advocate for web3, they believe this will cause an overhaul of the general web built for users, which is why the company is taking steps to aid ease of integration into the new ‘modern world’.

A lot of people might wonder if web3 is just a theoretical hypothesis with no underlying prospects and while the possibility of this cannot be entirely ruled out, it is important to acknowledge that blockchain and cryptocurrency are the core technologies that have enabled decentralized finance, which is a subsector of web3.

However, understanding that web3 is so much more than a one-way train is very important, and that is why Busha contsantly ensures that its users are well informed on the possibilities that lie within web3.