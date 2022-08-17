  • Wednesday, 17th August, 2022

Two SANs, 11 Lawyers Sue A’Ibom Chief Judge over Jailed Human Rights Lawyer

Nigeria | 15 seconds ago

By Okon Bassey

The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaete Obot, has been dragged to court by the jailed Human Rights Lawyer in the state, Mr. Inibehe Effiong.

Thirteen lawyers, including two Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), sued Justice Obot before a Federal High Court in Uyo on behalf of the jailed Effiong.

The lawyers are appearing under Falana and Falana’s Chamber of Ikeja, Lagos State.

The jailed lawyer, Effiong, (Applicant) is seeking a declaration that after being jailed on July 27, 2022, by the chief judge of the state (Respondent) on contempt of court he is entitled to a copy of the judgment within seven days of the conclusion of the case.

He is also seeking a declaration that the refusal of the respondent to make a copy of the judgment available to him since the day of conviction despite repeated application is illegal and unconstitutional.

This, he said, violated Section 36 (7) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

Counsels to the Applicant is also seeking an order directing the respondent to furnish their client with a copy of the judgment delivered on July 27, 2022, forthwith.

The lawyers argued that the applicant is entitled to fundamental right of fair hearing guaranteed by Section 36 of thåe Constitution of the Federal Government of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

Effiong’s counsel insisted that “the refusal of the respondent to release the judgment despite repeated applications by the applicant has denied the applicant the opportunity to appeal against the judgment.

In an affidavit in support of motion, Secretary in the law firm of the Applicant, Miss Aniema Akpan, maintained that “without any reason whatever, the respondent has refused to furnish the applicant with a copy of the judgment.

 As a result of this, she said that the applicant has not been able to appeal against the judgment before the Court of Appeal.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.