Suspected Political Thug Shoot Four in Ondo





Fidelis David in Akure

Four persons were shot yesterday at Ojota area, off Odode- Idanre, in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State by a suspect believed to be a supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the local government.

An Eyewitness, Feyisayo Akinkuotu, told THISDAY that the suspect popularly known as ‘Para’ on Tuesday morning went to a chemist shop at Ojota area in Idanre to extort them as he was known to be doing without being checked.

Akinkuotu said: “Para has always been doing, Para went to the supermarket to collect money but owners of the supermarket refused to give him saying it was early in the money as they were yet to make sales for today (Tuesday).

“He them snatched their bag and as they started dragging the bag with him, he brought out gun and shot Four people instantly. They have been rushed to the General Hospital in Idanre where they are now receiving medical treatment.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed that it was a robbery case and the suspect had been arrested by the police.

She said: ” There is a report of robbery, the suspect in custody”.