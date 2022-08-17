ADAMU: ASSUAGING APC CHRISTIAN FAITHFUL

The furore and animosity being generated by APC muslim-muslim ticket has lingered for unreasonable length of time. This piece is to implore the major stakeholders that it’s an auspicious time to put a break on this distraction and face the real battle which is the forthcoming general elections otherwise, we’ll all be the losers.

For the avoidance of doubt, the opponents of the ticket have justifiable reasons to ventilate their venom particularly against the backdrop of our selfish mentality in Nigeria which is always ‘winner takes all’.

However, in their moment of anger, they must be circumspect, as well as reflective of glorious past and also, resolve to display absolute sense of maturity. They must resist all the entreaties from political foes and opponents from being deployed as instruments of destruction to the wonderful and imperial political structure they’ve collaborated to build.

Let it be stated that their perceived fear of domination by Muslim faithful when the government eventually comes into being is largely unfounded and preposterous. In Tinubu/Shettima administration, this would never happen.

Asiwaju Tinubu we all know has never been an apostle of ‘winner takes all’. In fact, he’s an epitome of what a contemporary political leader should be. He’s never given to unnecessary religious, ideological, gender or demographic sentiments.

That’s the major reason why Tinubu’s political empire has remained hybrid of Christians and Muslims who have blossomed and flourished politically over the last three decades. Late Mrs Kemi Nelson, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Akin Ambode, Olorunnimbe Mamora, Femi Pedro, George Akume, Adams Oshiomole, Chris Akabueze, Joe Igbokwe, Dele Alake, Kofo Bucknor-Akerele, and many other top flight Christian politicians have optimally benefited from Tinubu’s pot of political milk.

This piece is therefore to re-assure the Christian faithful across the nation that they’re well and safe in Tinubu’s presidency. Indeed, what should preoccupy the APC stakeholders now is how to do everything humanly possible at ensuring the balancing and strengthening of that ticket to guaranteeing victory at polls.

Happily, this process has started with the appointment of the Governor of Plateau State as Director General of Tinubu Campaign Organization. Simon Lalong has since assumed office and accordingly taken charge of his role and responsibility.

But, beyond Lalong’s appointment, a change of leadership at the very top echelon of the party could also be considered. Everyone must be prepared to sacrifice for the party if only to retain the seat of presidency come 2023. The forthcoming elections, particularly the presidency will be a titanic battle as PDP, the main opposition party is also strategizing to win.

In party politics, the office of chairman is very powerful. In-fact, the chairman majorly determines the swings of pendulum of major decisions, as he’s in control of the party apparatus.

It won’t therefore be out of place if the chairmanship of the party could be ceded to a Christian. APC as a party would lose nothing if it ventures into this course of action, but rather significantly benefit as a lot of disenchanted Christian faithful would be forced to have a rethink, as the party would be giving them sense of belonging.

Given effect to this, a new chairman essentially a Christian, youthful, dynamic, out-going and result-oriented could be considered from the same North Central Geo-political zone to replace the incumbent chairman. Meanwhile, Senator Adamu could be accommodated as the new Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman. At least, the party has never got one before.

It should be noted that since Adamu assumed office, he’s relatively done well, although it could be better. The suggestion for change of leadership is therefore not out of competence or lack of capacity, but simply for political exigencies.

Kola Amzat (FCA, FCIB), Lagos based Financial Consultant