Thinkmint to Host REDA August 30

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Real Estate Discussions & Awards (REDA) is set to hold from August 30 to 31st at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria-Island, Lagos.

This year’s edition, themed, “Recovery” is powered by Thinkmint Nigeria and Thinkmint Europe.

The Managing Partner of Thinkmimt Nigeria, Imelda Usoro-Olaoye mentioned that the event is a stand-alone opportunity to discuss current trends, share industry experiences, enjoy insightful debates, showcase real estate products/investment opportunities and acquire high ROI real estate developments from leading real estate companies.

Highlighting the numerous investment opportunities in the country, she stated that the conference will host 70 speakers from top real estate organisations.

This year’s edition is supported by Purple, Yahshud, Homework Group, Federal Housing Authority Mortgage Bank, Elan Orris Real Estate and Sabre works Services.

The keynote address is to be delivered by Bruce Haswell, Project Director, Turner and Townsend, with Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, as the special guest of honour.

With the conference, exhibition and awards running into its fourth year, the REDA Conference has proven to be the region’s largest real estate event gathering the most senior investors, developers, operators and professionals, providing the perfect platform to do deals across the region.

The two-day event is an accumulation of bespoke networking opportunities, learnings, and transactions through the extensive range of discussions, networking receptions, investors forum, award ceremony and a dedicated exhibition area to gain the most traction for your company and brand.