AKTH to Commence Bone Marrow Transplant

Ibrahim Shuaibu



The Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) would commence bone marrow transplant to become the second among Teaching Hospitals in Nigeria that perform such transplant.

The Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Prof. Abdulrahman Abba Sheshe disclosed this yesterday, during the official inauguration of Hematological Diseases Ward built and donated to the hospital by a Kano State indigene, Engineer Umar Ibrahim.

The Chief Medical Director explained that the Lagos University Teaching Hospital is the only hospital that performs bone marrow transplant in Nigeria.

However, with the establishment, furnishing and equipping of the ward, the hospital can successfully admit bone marrow transplant patients.

Sheshe thanked the donor, lbrahim, and prayed to Almighty Allah to reward him with Aljannatil Firdausi.

Speaking on behalf of the donor, Prof. Mahmoud Daneji said the gesture was to appreciate and immortalise his mother as the roles played by mothers cannot be overemphasised.

He also urged all the patients that benefited from the services rendered in the ward to pray for Hajiya Aishatu, her son and all members of her family.

In his comment, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Prof. Auwalu Umar Gajida, acknowledged the contribution of Ibrahim in the promotion of health care services in the teaching hospital as well as the presence of all the personalities that graced the commissioning.

Gajida also recognised the contribution of some philanthropists in Kano such as Alhaji Aminu Dantata, Dr. Abdussamad Isyaku Rabi’u, Alhaji Garba Karfe, the family of Late Magaji Dambatta, the Chairman and Chief Executive of Aliko Oil and Gas, among others, for their various assistance to the hospital and its patients.

The Aishatu Hematology Ward was named after Hajiya Aishatu Abubakar mother of lbrahim.

Others who spoke at the occasion included the Representative of Head of Hematology Department, Dr. Ibrahim Musa, one-time Vice Chancellor of Bayero University Kano and the Chief Imam of Kano Emeritus Sani Zaharaddeen.