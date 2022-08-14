PDP Govt will Resolve ASUU Strike, Atiku Promises

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has lamented the federal government’s inability to resolve the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)

Atiku therefore promised that incessant strike by the ASUU would be a history when the main opposition party forms the next government.

He gave the assurance at the commemoration of the 2022 International Youth Day in Abuja on Friday, noting that the most important and fundamental right of any youth is the right to education.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14 over the federal government’s failure to honour an agreement on issues bordering on funding of universities, as well as salaries and allowances of lecturers.

Reports showed that during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, between 1999 and 2007 when Abubakar served as vice-president, ASUU went on strike six times.

At the commemoration, the presidential candidate took strong exception to the ongoing strike by the university teachers and the failure of the federal government under President Muhammadu to resolve the six-month industrial action.

He, specifically, said: “I take very strong exception to the ongoing ASUU strike. The inability of the government to resolve that crisis will never happen under a PDP government or administration that I will oversee. I have been investing in education for the past 30 years.”

The PDP presidential candidate pledged that he would work with the university authorities and government to make sure the incessant strike comes to an end.

“I believe the PDP provides the best platform for you to actualise your individual, collective aspirations. Of course, I have made many public pronouncements of my intention to have a youth-inclusive government.

“This is because it is our responsibility to provide you the opportunities to acquire the trainings and also the experience to take over from us your parents. So, I want to congratulate you and I hope this year will usher in an administration of PDP.”