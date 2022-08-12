Zamtel Launches WhatsApp Airtime Purchase

Zamtel, in partnership with Gupshup, the global leader in conversational engagement, today announced the launch of an intelligent chatbot that will allow customers to buy airtime via WhatsApp. Zamtel aims to leverage the WhatsApp-based chatbot for convenient two-way conversational engagement, broader reach, and personalized communication at scale.

“As we continue to promote a digital lifestyle and mitigate the risks of Covid 19 that comes with the physical purchase of airtime, Zamtel customers can now buy airtime in a simple, convenient, and contactless way, within WhatsApp”, said Joshua Malupenga, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Zambia Telecommunications Company Limited. “The AI-powered Zamtel chatbot will soon be made available on Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, customers can buy their Zamtel airtime using Zamtel Mobile money and other mobile payment platforms available on the chatbot.”

“Zamtel will continue to pioneer product development which will spearhead digitalization in Zambia. We are the first telecommunications company to introduce a WhatsApp-based smart recharge bot solution, which will revolutionize the airtime buying experience for consumers. We are very happy to partner with Gupshup, a leader in conversational engagement, and bring consumer-centric innovations such as WhatsApp chatbot airtime purchase”, added Joshua.

“We are excited to collaborate with Zamtel in their digital innovation journey. With the WhatsApp-based chatbot, Zamtel subscribers can now experience unparalleled convenience at their fingertips. We look forward to partnering with Zamtel to help them realize full-scale benefits of conversational AI and to transform their consumer engagement through conversations”, said Dr. Inderpal Singh Mumick, EVP-Telecom Business, Gupshup.

This product will be available on all WhatsApp-enabled devices. To connect send the word ‘’Hi’’ to 0950000201 on WhatsApp and start to top up.