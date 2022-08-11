Former BBNaija Housemates Reunite for Lagos Screening of ‘Bullet Train’

In an evening marked with camaraderie, former housemates of the popular reality television show Big Brother Nigeria,

Elozonam, Vandora, Esther, and Seyi recently convened for the private screening of the Hollywood blockbuster ‘Bullet Train’ at the Filmhouse Cinemas in Lagos.

They were joined by other socialites including popular on-air personality VJ Adams. Guests were treated to light entertainment of finger foods and cocktails as well as background music to zhoosh up the experience. A thrilling evening, they were awed by the extreme sensory cinema outfitted with 4DX.

‘Bullet Train’ chronicles the story of an unlucky assassin, Ladybug, who comes out of retirement to deliver a briefcase aboard a bullet train travelling from Tokyo to Kyoto but encounters a slew of adversaries.

The action-comedy is based on the Japanese dark comedic thriller ‘Maria Beetle’ written by Kōtarō Isaka. Directed by David Leitch, it had earlier premiered on July 18, 2022, in France’s Le Grand Rex.

The film stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, and Sandra Bullock.

‘Bullet Train’ is showing in Filmhouse cinemas nationwide