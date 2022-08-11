Buhari Rejoices with Accounting Doyen, Akintola Williams at 103

•Mourns veteran journalist, Chiahemen

Deji Elumoye



President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the nation’s doyen of accounting, Chief Akintola Williams as he marked his 103rd birthday anniversary on August 9, 2022.

The president in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined family and friends of the renowned accountant to mark his birthday, appreciating God for grace of long life, strength and impact, particularly in service to the country.

Buhari felicitated with Chief Williams for scoring many firsts, which brought the spotlight to Nigeria and Africa, being the first Nigerian to qualify as a chartered accountant in England in 1949, and starting the first indigenous chartered accounting firm in Africa in 1952.

The president noted other historic achievements of the chartered accountant in establishing Association of Accountants in Nigeria in 1960 with the goal of training accountants, being a founding member and first President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and full involvement in setting up the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

President Buhari acknowledged the many recognitions and awards he had received, including appointment as Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 1997.

The president, “continues to celebrate with the chartered accountant, and prayed for his wellbeing.”

In another development, Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of a former Reuters Bureau Chief for Nigeria, John Chiahemen, extending condolences to his family, friends and colleagues, including everyone in the various media organisations where he worked.

The president, in a statement issued yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, recalled that as a veteran newsman with the reputable international news agency and Editor of Reuters Africa, Chiahemen was respected for his brilliant contributions and editorial role of covering news about Africa from a business and development perspective, beyond the narrow stereotypes of disaster and poverty.

He expressed belief that the remarkable legacies left behind by one of Nigeria’s most accomplished journalists would continue to inspire current and upcoming members of the fourth estate of the realm.

Buhari, therefore, prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for those who mourn.