9mobile Trains Journalists on Content Leveraging

Nigerian telecom service provider 9mobile has reaffirmed its support for the Nigerian news media by facilitating various avenues for journalists to upskill in developing creative news content to expand their audience footprint.

The company recently held the sixth edition of its media capacity-building workshop with the theme ‘Leveraging video content to reach new audiences’.

Speaking during the session, the Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, represented by the Public Relations Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, said it is important for journalists to be in tune with the latest trends that will help them attract wider news consuming audiences to their contents.

The session, facilitated by the renowned digital content creator, Tobi Ayeni (MissTechy), had journalists from both print and online news platforms in attendance.

Ayeni described content leveraging as the ability to use content in multiple ways to get the highest return on engagement from each piece of content created.

As a content creator, she said it is vital to keep the consumer/audience in focus during the entire process of content creation. She emphasized that video contents offer a better chance of attracting new audiences.​

Backing up her claims, she highlighted that “45 per cent per cent of people watch more than an hour of Facebook or YouTube videos a week, while 72 hours of videos are uploaded to YouTube every 60 seconds, and 92 per cent of mobile video viewers share videos with others.”

Ayeni noted that based on the statistics available, video content is unique and attracts more engagement which is important for publishers seeking to appeal to wider audiences and gain loyalty.