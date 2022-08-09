LSDPC Partners Brook Asset to Deliver Channel Point Apartments

Bennett Oghifo

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commissioned Channel Point Apartments, another estate delivered by the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation in Victoria Island.

Channel Point Apartments, which is designed to add to the housing stock of the state, is a joint venture project between Lagos State Development and Property Corporation and Brook Assets and Resources Ltd. It is located at 33/35, Sinari Daranijo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the synergy between LSDPC and Brook Assets and Resources Ltd, which has birthed this project despite the challenges that ravaged the economy (COVID and ENDSARS) over the last years. He highlighted the importance of the private sector, stressing that the government cannot do everything.

He added that he would continue to work tirelessly to ensure that Lagos State has a conducive environment for Private-Public partnerships to flourish. He announced that his government is working closely with Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA) and the Lagos State Physical Planning Authority (LASPPA) to map out strategies “where we can use our limited land mass to be home to the teeming population of Lagos State.”

The Managing Director/CEO LSDPC, Hon. Ayodeji Joseph described the project as “another progress” recorded by the Sanwo-Olu administration in closing the housing deficit in Lagos. He highlighted how the two plots of land on which the project stands was home to two families but today it is set to be home to 38 new families.

He announced that LSDPC is open to more Private-Public Partnership for the benefit of the residents of Lagos.

In his message, the Chairman, House Committee on Housing, Hon. Rasheed Makinde announced that Channel Point Apartments is the 16th housing project to be commissioned by the governor in the last three years with several others at different stages of completion. He assured Lagosians that this administration will spare no effort to continue to reduce the housing deficit across the state.

The Managing Director Brook Assets and Resources, Ms Lanre Sola thanked the Governor, Management and Staff of LSDPC, and all who contributed to the success of the project. She specially thanked the LSDPC technical team for ably representing the Lagos State as a whole in ensuring quality delivery of the project.

The occasion also had in attendance the Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai; Commissioner for Physical Planning, TPL, Idris Salako; Members of the State Executive Council; Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal; General Manager Lagos State Urban Renewal Authority (LASURA), Alhaja Jibike Shomade, LSDPC Management Team, Brook Assets Executives, amongst others.