Air Peace Suspends Flight Service to Johannesburg

Chinedu Eze



High cost and scarcity of aviation fuel, known as Jet A1, has forced Air Peace to suspend its Lagos-Johannesburg flight operations.

The airline explained in a statement yesterday, that due to the turbulent times the aviation industry was experiencing with Jet A1 fuel increases, scarcity of forex and a delay in visa issuance for South African travel passengers, it had to stop the service..

“Please be advised that the Johannesburg flight operation has been suspended effective August 22nd and will remain so until further notice.

“Passengers with future flight itineraries who wish to join non-affected operational flights should be accommodated at no additional cost. Passengers seeking refunds may also apply,” the airline said.

Johannesburg is one of the three international routes Air Peace operates. The others are Dubai and China.”

With the suspension of Johannesburg route, South Africa Airways is now the only airline that has direct flight on the lucrative Lagos- Johannesburg route.