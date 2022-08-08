  • Monday, 8th August, 2022

Demand Quality Representation from Lawmakers, NGO Tells Constituents

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Open Parly Nigeria in support of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), at the weekend advised constituents in the country  to desist from asking their lawmakers for financial favours, but should only demand from them quality representation and facilitation of developmental projects and programmes in their communities.

This, the group said, would go a long way to accelerate the socio-economic development of the country.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State, after the group advocacy visit to three communities in the state, the Content and Digital Advocacy Lead of the group, Mr. Shakir Akorede, also appealed to the constituents to take interest in political participation on the workings of the legislature for effective representation and good governance.

The three communities visited included Solu village in Asa Local Government Area; Edidi town in Isin LGA, and Jebba town  in Moro LGA of the state.

He said the people’s participation  in activities of the parliament and contributions to decisions and policies  would help them directly on their socio-economic lives and development of their communities.

According to him, “Citizens can partake in legislative activities in different ways like attending public hearings, town hall meetings, contributing to review of bills and laws and online engagements with their elected representatives which would add values to their socio wellbeing.

“Constituents can also as well influence their lawmakers to initiate bills or motions on specific issues that affect them.”

Akorede urged Nigerians to fully understand the core functions of the legislature.

He, therefore, advised them to desist from asking their lawmakers for financial favours but should only demand from them quality representation and facilitation of developmental projects and programmes to their communities.

Also speaking, the Project Officer of Open Parly Nigeria, Mr. Busayo Morakinyo, decried the widening communication gap between legislators and their constituents, noting that this was partly responsible for lack of legislative transparency and accountability, and low level of development at the grassroots.

