Catholic Sisters Frowned Against Sexual, Gender-Based Violence

Catholic sisters united in Christ foundation has stressed that sexual and gender-based violence must be taught in junior and senior secondary schools in other to achieve the foundation’s objective to touch lives meaningfully with love, especially for widows, girls, boys, and young adults.

With the highest rate of sexual and gender-based violence in the Alimosho local government area, the foundation has gotten approval from the Lagos state government to work with schools in Akowonjo/Egbeda axis to curb this menace.

For the past three quarters, the foundation has visited three Junior and secondary schools and had in attendance over 600 students, where the issues of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence were discussed extensively, they were also taught how to report cases of SGBV to parents/security agencies and proffer a lasting solution to this issue by bringing perpetrators to book.

Awareness, advocacy, and sensitization will be the strategies deployed to pass information to all students to be ambassadors of SGBV.