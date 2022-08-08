  • Monday, 8th August, 2022

Catholic Sisters Frowned Against Sexual, Gender-Based Violence

Life & Style | 15 hours ago

Catholic sisters united in Christ foundation has stressed that sexual and gender-based violence must be taught in junior and senior secondary schools in other to achieve the foundation’s objective to touch lives meaningfully with love, especially for widows, girls, boys, and young adults.

With the highest rate of sexual and gender-based violence in the Alimosho local government area, the foundation has gotten approval from the Lagos state government to work with schools in Akowonjo/Egbeda axis to curb this menace.

For the past three quarters, the foundation has visited three Junior and secondary schools and had in attendance over 600 students, where the issues of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence were discussed extensively, they were also taught how to report cases of SGBV to parents/security agencies and proffer a lasting solution to this issue by bringing perpetrators to book.

Awareness, advocacy, and sensitization will be the strategies deployed to pass information to all students to be ambassadors of SGBV.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.