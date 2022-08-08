  • Monday, 8th August, 2022

CAF Fights Back to Rescue Osimhen, Others from AFCON Blank Out

Sport | 13 mins ago

 

Continental football ruling body, CAF, has reacted to public statement by Napoli President, Aurelio De Laurentiis which seek to prevent African players from featuring in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). 

Top among the African players to be affected is Nigeria’s talismanic striker, Victor Osimhen who incidentally also missed out at the last tournament played in Cameroon. 

The Napoli President wanted players from Africa to sign undertaking that they will not feature in AFCON. 

CAF, in a statement yesterday remarked that it was appalled by the irresponsible and unacceptable remarks made by Napoli President. 

“By publicly declaring that players who sign for Napoli must sign a waiver denouncing participation in the Africa Cup of Nations as a condition of employment, De Laurentiis’ comments likely to fall under Article 14 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations.  CAF therefore urges UEFA to initiate disciplinary investigation against him.  

“CAF is committed to the role that football plays in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and globally of bringing together and uniting people of different cultures, language groups, races, ethnic groups and religious backgrounds.  

“We have no doubt that Napoli and UEFA are as committed as CAF is to these global humanitarian objectives.  

“Are we to assume that the Chairman of Napoli is going to include similar restrictive conditions to players from South America, Asia and other Confederations prohibiting them from playing in their Continental competitions which are important for the development and growth of football globally?  

“The African Cup of Nations is the flagship competition of the African continent and one of the leading global football competitions. Its last edition in Cameroon was shown in more than 160 countries and attracted more than 600 million viewers.” 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.