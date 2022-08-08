CAF Fights Back to Rescue Osimhen, Others from AFCON Blank Out

Continental football ruling body, CAF, has reacted to public statement by Napoli President, Aurelio De Laurentiis which seek to prevent African players from featuring in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Top among the African players to be affected is Nigeria’s talismanic striker, Victor Osimhen who incidentally also missed out at the last tournament played in Cameroon.

The Napoli President wanted players from Africa to sign undertaking that they will not feature in AFCON.

CAF, in a statement yesterday remarked that it was appalled by the irresponsible and unacceptable remarks made by Napoli President.

“By publicly declaring that players who sign for Napoli must sign a waiver denouncing participation in the Africa Cup of Nations as a condition of employment, De Laurentiis’ comments likely to fall under Article 14 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations. CAF therefore urges UEFA to initiate disciplinary investigation against him.

“CAF is committed to the role that football plays in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and globally of bringing together and uniting people of different cultures, language groups, races, ethnic groups and religious backgrounds.

“We have no doubt that Napoli and UEFA are as committed as CAF is to these global humanitarian objectives.

“Are we to assume that the Chairman of Napoli is going to include similar restrictive conditions to players from South America, Asia and other Confederations prohibiting them from playing in their Continental competitions which are important for the development and growth of football globally?

“The African Cup of Nations is the flagship competition of the African continent and one of the leading global football competitions. Its last edition in Cameroon was shown in more than 160 countries and attracted more than 600 million viewers.”