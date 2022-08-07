Lonely World as Governor Gboyega Oyetola is Gradually Losing Associates

Life is not all easy for anybody, especially those who are in top positions. After all, they can never really know who is really rooting for them and who does not care but is simply going through the motions to get paid. Such is life for Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola. According to the word on the street, many of his associates have begun dumping him as they seek greener pastures on account of his recent loss in the gubernatorial election.

Things are never cut-and-dried in Nigeria’s brand of politics and democracy. Thus, it was a surprise that incumbent Governor Oyetola lost his re-election bid and had to watch his old opponent, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) take over his position. But this loss is gradually building up to be a difficult sentence for Oyetola as reports are gaining ground to the effect that his erstwhile ‘loyal supporters’ are leaving him.

To be sure, it was a sad day for Oyetola who was so very sure that his All Progressives Congress (APC) momentum in Osun would not be broken by anyone, least of all an old rival. But both Oyetola and APC lost to Adeleke who polled 403,371 votes, leaving Oyeto la with 375,027 votes.

Many analysts claim that Oyetola lost the election (and is losing his friends and associates) because he refused to solve the quarrel with his predecessor, Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola. Considered a more influential favourite of the locals, Aregbesola might have been able to hold off Adeleke and PDP. Unfortunately, it seems as if Oyetola believed in himself and his people. Now that the cards have fallen and his people are allegedly disappearing like mist on a Sunday morning, what will the Governor do?

Well, it is retirement time for Oyetola. If he is lucky, as some analysts have declared, he will be allowed to live under the radar. If not, it will be probation after probation. Time will tell what will happen.