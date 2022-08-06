Two Nigerians Bag Nomination for ‘Africa Education Medal’

Omolabake Fasogbon..

The organisers of Africa Education Medal has announced the nominees for the inaugural edition of the award initiative.

Among the top ten finalists shortlisted for the award were top Nigerian education figures namely: Folawe Omikunle, Chief Executive Officer of Teach for Nigeria, TFN and Founder and CEO of Comic Republic, Jide Martin.

The award, launched by T4 Education in collaboration with HP and Intel, aims at honouring outstanding individual who has demonstrated impact, leadership, and advocacy in the field of African education.

According to the organisers, the initiative was thought of to recognise the tireless work of persons transforming education across the continent and to celebrate the stories of those who have lit the spark of change, so others will be inspired to take up the torch.

Omikunle, through her TFN, a non-profit organisation has been tackling educational inequities by recruiting university graduates and working professionals from diverse backgrounds to serve as full-time teacher leaders in Nigeria’s most under-served schools. She has so far impacted over 300,000 students, under 1,000 young leaders across Lagos, Ogun and Kaduna states of Nigeria. Under her leadership, 249 alumni of TFN have undertaken various initiatives to impact the system.

Martins on the other hand is an illustrator, designer, producer and entrepreneur who holds passion for shaping Africa’s narrative through art, as well as utilises the power of comics to tell compelling African stories to Africans and to the rest of the world.

His Comic Republic distributes free weekly comics to consumers, with over 100,000 monthly downloads. His works have put the Nigerian comic industry on the global map.

Commenting, Managing Director at HP Africa, Brad Pulford congratulated the nominees, urging others to draw inspiration from their exploits.

He said, “HP has been committed to enabling better learning outcomes for 100 million people by 2025. Achieving this bold goal wouldn’t be possible without empowered education leaders and trailblazers who are at the forefront of the rapidly changing education environment.

A quality education empowers not just individuals, but entire communities. It will skill the next generation to fulfil their full potential in a world being transformed by technology.”

Others on the nomination list included: Former President of Tanzania and chair of the Board of Directors of the Global Partnership for Education, Jakaya Kikwete; Vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town, South Africa,Mamokgethi Phakeng ; founder/ CEO of GoToSpace, in Botswana, Basuti Bolo.

The rest are Founder/chairman of Enko Education in Ivory Coast, Cyrille Nkontchou; Executive Director of STEAM Labs Africa, in Kenya, Felix Malombe; Executive Director of Zizi Afrique Foundation, in Kenya, John Mugo; National Coordinator of Think Young Women, in Gambia, Musu Bakoto Sawo and Founder/CEO of the Georges Malaika Foundation, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Noella Coursaris Musunka.

Overall winner of the medal will be announced in September, 2022.