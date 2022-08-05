Infytel, Freshworks Collaborate on Improved Customer, Employer Experience

Mary Nnah

An Information Technology (IT) firm in Lagos, Infytel Communications Limited is collaborating with Freshworks Global Software, a service engagement software company, to train representatives from various organisations across Nigeria on user-based products to improve customer and employer experience.

The user-based training workshop with the theme, ‘The Future of CX’, was based on two tools deployed by Freshworks namely, Freshdesk and Freshservice, to drive service delivery.

Speaking during the programme, Freshworks’ Sales Manager of Africa, Francis Sirus, said: “Freshdesk, our customer experience tools are effectively used by large customer support teams to handle customer support inquiries effectively. At the end of the day, they learn how to delight their customers using our product, Freshdesk.

“The second product is Freshservice, which is an employee engagement platform. Internally, for an IT team or HR team, employees are their customers and most times, employees have a lot of inquiries from their support team. So, when an employee reaches out to their support team, they can handle all those inquiries, using Freshservice, which is an employee engagement platform.”

Sirus also explained that Freshworks has worked with Sterling Bank, Dangote, UBA, WEMA bank, Interswitch, Unity Bank and many more.

This ultimately would help Infytel and Freshworks’ partner for Africa with its customer base getting better and increasing in the region.

He reiterated that with the help of Infytel, a firm known for promoting quality products and solutions from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across the world, Freshworks’ partner for the African customer base keeps increasing in the region.

He said: “We are still aggressively looking to grow more. We really want to be a market leader as soon as possible. That is why we have people from 30 different organisations that attended this training event.

“Every industry can make use of our products. So, we are into the space of providing engagement platforms. Wherever there is an engagement or wherever there is a conversation that is required, we have an application for that,” he said.

“So, this event is concentrated on showing them and giving them a look and feel of the products, so that they can become an internal champion for the products and internally solve problems using the products.”

On his part, Managing Director of Infytel Communications Ltd, Anant Sabat, said the goal of Infytel in the partnership was to create local content and train local people so that they can deliver and support technology deployed by international companies.

Sabat further said that there were other innovations happening globally and Infytel’s efforts are aimed at bringing the best technology in training people locally so that they can support those technologies.

He said Infytel has partnered OEMs and has developed local resources by training and organising training like these, adding that at present, they have invited many customers and prospects to experience the future of customer experience, improve their customer experience and gain more revenue.

“Last month we had similar training on customer engagement. We hold multiple pieces of training based on the requirement. On average, we conduct between four to five training in a year and we invest by bringing international resources to Niger.