Shettima Flags-off Nationwide Distribution of 515,720 Bags of Fertiliser to Farmers

James Emejo in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday flagged off the nationwide distribution of 515,720 bags of urea and NPK fertilisers to 128,930 smallholder farmers across 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to boost food production and strengthen national food security.

The intervention, being implemented under the National Agricultural Development Fund’s (NADF) Renewed Hope Farm Input Support Programme (FISP), is aimed at reducing production costs for farmers, increasing yields and supporting the government’s broader efforts to tackle food inflation and improve rural livelihoods.

Represented at the ceremony by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Shettima described the programme as a significant milestone in the implementation of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the agricultural sector.

He said the initiative would directly support smallholder farmers cultivating less than 0.5 hectares of land, noting that the category of farmers remains critical to Nigeria’s food production system.

According to him, 11,210 bags of fertiliser had been earmarked for distribution to 2,930 registered farmers in the FCT alone.

The vice president said, “The provision of 515,720 bags of urea and NPK fertilisers to 128,930 smallholder farmers underscores this administration’s resolve to uplift our farmers and enhance agricultural productivity.”

He stressed the need for transparency in the distribution process, urging all stakeholders involved in the programme to ensure that the fertilisers reach the intended beneficiaries, especially women, youths and vulnerable farmers.

He maintained that improving access to critical farm inputs remained central to the government’s strategy for increasing domestic food production, strengthening agricultural value chains and enhancing the welfare of farming communities.

Speaking at the event, Executive Secretary/Chief Executiv, NADF, Mohammed Ibrahim, said the intervention came at a crucial period in the farming calendar when farmers require timely access to inputs to maximise productivity.

He described food security as a national imperative with direct implications for economic stability, employment generation and household welfare.

He said, “Food security is not a side issue. It is a national priority. It is central to economic stability, rural prosperity, job creation and the well-being of the Nigerian household.”

Ibrahim explained that the Farm Input Support Programme was designed as a targeted intervention to ensure that quality farm inputs reach farmers when they are most needed.

He added that all fertilisers supplied under the programme are locally produced, fully traceable and clearly marked “Not for Sale” as part of measures to guarantee accountability and prevent diversion.

Also speaking, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture Production and Services, Hon. Bello Kaoje, described the initiative as a practical response to food insecurity and rising hunger.

He said the programme would help increase agricultural output, support price stability and contribute to inclusive economic growth by improving the productivity of smallholder farmers across the country.

The federal government said the intervention would be subjected to close monitoring and evaluation to ensure transparency, accountability and measurable outcomes in farm productivity, food supply and rural livelihoods.

The latest intervention adds to ongoing efforts by the Tinubu administration to expand farmers’ access to agricultural inputs and strengthen domestic food production as part of broader measures to achieve sustainable food security nationwide.