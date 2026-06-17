INEC Complies With Court Order, Reinstates Gombe As SDP National Chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has updated its official records to reflect a court-directed change in the leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), reinstating Prof. Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe as the party’s recognised national chairman.

The update, as reflected on the commission’s portal, followed compliance with a court order directing the restoration of Prof. Gombe’s status as the official chairman of the party.

Before the latest adjustment, the commission had earlier listed the removed party chairman as the recognised leader of the SDP, a development that had generated internal controversy within the party.

Following the revision, the SDP national leadership structure now displayed on the INEC portal lists:

National Chairman — Professor Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe (by court order)

National Secretary — Dr. Olu Agunloye

National Treasurer — Hajia Maggie Mariam

National Financial Secretary — Bello Ado Huseni

National Legal Adviser — Aderemi.

The development is expected to influence ongoing conversations around internal leadership arrangements within the SDP and may shape the party’s administrative and political direction ahead of future engagements.

As of the time reflected in the update, the commission’s portal showed Gombe as the recognised national chairman in compliance with the court ruling.