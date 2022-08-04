NNPP Decries Insecurity, Says 2023 Polls may not Be Credible

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Thursday, decried the worsening insecurity across the country and expressed concern that the outcome of the 2023 elections may not be acceptable and credible.

The party expressed fear that the 2023 general election might not hold as planned if the spate of insecurity and killings across the country were not urgently tackled by the federal and respective state governments.

At a press conference in Katsina, the chairman of the party, Hon. Sani Liti, added that the escalating waves of insecurity across the country might affect the credible conduct and result of the forthcoming general election.

He reiterated that the pervading security challenges confronting Nigerians, especially in Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna and Niger States if left unchecked, would affect the conduct of free and fair election in the country.

He added that the government in power may use the security challenges bedevilling the nation to deprive eligible voters from electing candidates of their choice, particularly in frontline states, during the 2023 poll.

According to him, “The spate of insecurity in Nigeria is alarming. We therefore reiterated our call for a state of emergency on security in some states in the North-west and the North-central regions, including Katsina State.

“So, there is a need for the government to declare a state of emergency on security in the states for six months in order to address the security challenges; if not, there will not be credible elections in 2023.”

The NNPP chairman, however, admonished residents of Katsina State to devise local means, including negotiating with the terrorists in order to end insecurity in the state.