‘Benin City Mall Project will Boost Economy for Edo Residents’

Sunday Okobi

The management of the Benin City Mall in Edo State has announced that barring any adjustments in time, the mall will open to customers in the first quarter of 2023, and will usher in a new shopping experience for residents and visitors in the state.

The Benin-city Mall, according to the promoters of the project, is the anchor project of the Benin Cultural District, with world-class lounges, bars, children’s entertainment centres, restaurants, wellness spas, a free digital library, night clubs, adding that it will be the largest entertainment destination per square meter in the southern part of Nigeria.

Commenting, the Chairman of Persianas Group, Tayo Amusan, said: “If there is one thing that remains certain with this type of opportunity, it is the fact that it is bringing along an increase in economic activity, direct and indirect economic growth, development for the host community, jobs, among other things to the state generally.”

The development of the mall has been described as the icing on the cake for the ancient city of Benin which has continued to attract several retail outlets in recent years.

The promoter noted that apparently, Edo State fits perfectly into what investors in retail business seek before committing their funds.

According to him, “To illustrate, disposable income among residents is high, with increasing foreign remittances from the huge Diaspora community, a security architecture that has made the state the safest in the South-south region, a middle class made up of civil and public servants that are guaranteed their monthly earnings and a prevailing appetite among residents to spend.

“In addition, the state is open to investors and has created a business-friendly environment where labour and taxes are affordable, and where there are good roads, reliable electricity and other support infrastructure for businesses.”

The managers of the mall stated that a count of the companies that have berthed in Edo State in the last three years included: Saro Oil Palm Limited, Mohinani Group, Saturn Farms Limited, Fayus Nigeria Limited, Agri-Palm Limited, Farm Forte Agro-Allied Solution Limited among others that are big ticket investors in oil palm and cassava estates, and WACOT Limited that is behind the fertilizer blending plant in Auchi.

Other investors are JARA Stores, Domino Pizza and Cold Stone Ice Cream, Market Square, Reign Restaurant Arcade and several hotels and cinema houses springing up across the state.

They stated that socio-economic impact of the location of these enterprises is already being felt in communities hosting the businesses, “and as promoters of the Benin City Mall began the construction of the Mall on Sapele Road, Edo residents and the Diaspora community who visit home often are upbeat about the prospect of having a modern one-stop mall for an exciting shopping experience.”

Mr. Eghosa Aigbovo, who lives in Benin-city, said: “I am particularly happy that the Benin City Mall is springing up in my neighborhood. The socio-economic milieu around here is going to change no doubt. I inherited my late father’s house very close to the Mall and I have started remodeling the old mud house to take advantage of the allied businesses that will be triggered by the gigantic shopping mall.”

He added: “The mall will also add some colour to the travel experience of our people overseas when they visit home. Before now, people in Europe used to complain that when they visit home there were no decent places to shop, hang out with family and friends in Benin-city. With this cluster of shops coming up, that complaint will be solved.”

Beyond shopping, the Benin City Mall will serve as an alternate meeting point and a sort of modern community square where residents can gather and share experiences, take pictures and have fun.