Muslim-Muslim Ticket Means Persecuting Christians, Says Anglican Archbishop

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Archbishop, Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim has decried the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as plan to alienate Christians from the affairs of Nigeria.

Ibezim spoke to journalists in Awka yesterday, during a press conference to mark the beginning of activities marking his 60th birthday.

He referred to the recent unveiling of Kashim Shettima, a Muslim, by the ruling APC as its Vice Presidential candidate.

The APC had also elected a Muslim, Bola Tinubu as its presidential candidate, making the party’s ticket an all-Muslim affair.

But reacting to the development, Ibezim said it was unacceptable to run an all-Muslim ticket in a secular state like Nigeria. He said the decision amounted to persecuting Christians in Nigeria.

“Whether you like it or not, no one must play with Christians. It is for the interest of Nigeria if Christianity succeeds.

“We have undergone a lot of persecution and they want persecute us again in present day Nigeria.

“We are not second class citizens in Nigeria. For us to be holistic, for us to be truthful to ourselves, we must not play with Christianity. Muslim-Muslim ticket is unacceptable, and that is how I see it,” Ibezim said.

Speaking about the controversy surrounding the attendance of some unidentified bishops to the unveiling of the APC vice presidential candidate, Ibezim said the proliferation in churches made it easy for people to establish their own churches and crown themselves bishops.

“Proliferation entered into the church and that is why people can dress how they like. People now call themselves, and they address themselves as bishops.

“If they claim to be bishops, let it be that God has sent them. That is my advice to them. No one can deceive the church of God.

“What they did is satanic and capable of destroying that person. They say money can buy anything, and people take the money and claim anything.

“I wish those who put on the garment of the bishop will actually do the work of bishop. Bishop is a soul winner and that is what they are expected to do. We will be happy if they are bishops and are also doing the work of bishop, which is soul-winning.”